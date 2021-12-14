Illegal grant of land: PAC recommends criminal cases against erring officers

Belagavi

14 December 2021 20:56 IST

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Legislative Assembly has recommended to the State Government to file criminal cases against officers allegedly involved in the illegal grant of land meant for farmers who lost their land in Hemavati, Yagachi, and Vatehole projects.

The committee headed by Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy submitted its interim report in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Taking exception to alleged involvement of officers in granting land based on fake documents, the committee wondered why criminal cases were not filed against officers so far. “Revenue Department officials have responsibility of protecting government properties. It is unfortunate that they granted land illegally. It is like fence itself eating the crop,” the report said.

Advertising

Advertising

The CAG had referred the illegal grant of land to the House committee in January 2020. The committee had sought reports from the Revenue Department on the issue.

The Hemavati project was taken up in 1970s. A dam was built at Gorur in Hassan taluk in 1979. As many as 172 villages were affected by the project and 22,640 acres of land was submerged. Similarly, Yagachi project was implemented in 2001 and Vatehole project was completed in 1984. The State Government had earmarked 95,359.08 acres of land spread over Hassan, Mandya, and Kodagu districts for the affected families. The Government has been granting land to the affected families for the last five decades, but is not yet complete.

Following complaints of irregularities in granting land, Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish had ordered a probe by a team headed by then Assistant Commissioner of Hassan H.L. Nagaraj. The team reported that 1,654 acres of land was granted illegally, causing crores of rupees loss to the State.

Later, the district administration, as per the direction from the Government, filed criminal case against those who allegedly created fake documents to claim land.

Interestingly, the allegations of irregularities in granting land for people affected by the Hemavati project had been heard since 1979 itself.

A committee was constituted in 1979 to inquire into grant of land based on fake documents. The committee, in its report in 1982, had noted irregularities. Then also land was granted based on fake documents and many got land granted multiple times. However, the Government did not take any action on the committee’s recommendation, the House Committee commented.