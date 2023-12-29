ADVERTISEMENT

Illegal felling of trees: Hassan DCF Mohan Kumar suspended

December 29, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has suspended D. Mohan Kumar, an officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFoS), posted as Deputy Conservator of Forests in Hassan division, on charges of dereliction of duty following the recent illegal felling of trees at Nandagondahalli in Belur tauk.

Prasanna Kumar, Under Secretary (DPAR), issued the order of suspension on Friday, based on the report submitted by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Forest Department suspended four officials, including an ACF, in the same case. The Forest Department had recommended the DPAR disciplinary action against Mohan Kumar, as he was an IFoS officer.

The alleged illegal felling of 126 trees in Survey No. 16 of Nandagondanahalli came to light on December 16 during Belur tahsildar Mamatha’s visit. The trees cut included teak, honne, rosewood, and halasu among others.

The accused had used tractors, excavators and power saws to cut the trees. The department expressed shock at how the officers failed to notice the illegal activity on government land close to the highway.

“The illegal felling of valuable trees in such a large number without the knowledge of the DCF of Hassan, on government land prima facie shows the dereliction of duty of the officer,” the order stated.

