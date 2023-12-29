GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Illegal felling of trees: Hassan DCF Mohan Kumar suspended

December 29, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has suspended D. Mohan Kumar, an officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFoS), posted as Deputy Conservator of Forests in Hassan division, on charges of dereliction of duty following the recent illegal felling of trees at Nandagondahalli in Belur tauk.

Prasanna Kumar, Under Secretary (DPAR), issued the order of suspension on Friday, based on the report submitted by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Forest Department suspended four officials, including an ACF, in the same case. The Forest Department had recommended the DPAR disciplinary action against Mohan Kumar, as he was an IFoS officer.

The alleged illegal felling of 126 trees in Survey No. 16 of Nandagondanahalli came to light on December 16 during Belur tahsildar Mamatha’s visit. The trees cut included teak, honne, rosewood, and halasu among others.

The accused had used tractors, excavators and power saws to cut the trees. The department expressed shock at how the officers failed to notice the illegal activity on government land close to the highway.

“The illegal felling of valuable trees in such a large number without the knowledge of the DCF of Hassan, on government land prima facie shows the dereliction of duty of the officer,” the order stated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.