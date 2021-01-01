Illegal activities will be firmly dealt with: N. Shashi Kumar

Outgoing Police commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash (right) welcoming N. Shashi Kumar, who took charge as the new Police Commissioner of Mangaluru city on Friday.

Mangaluru

01 January 2021 23:57 IST

‘Police will respond openly to concerns on drugs, ragging, and issues of students’

While stating his commitment to bring the city police closer to people, new Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Friday said the city police will firmly deal with all illegal activity, including illegal sand extraction.

Talking to reporters after taking charge from Vikash Kumar Vikash, Mr. Kumar said he and his staff members will respond openly to concerns related to drugs, ragging, and other issues of students, who are in good number in Mangaluru.

Mr. Kumar said steps will be taken to strengthen the police beat system, which has been affected following COVID-19 when the police have been involved with other departments in tracing COVID-19 positive and other non-core policing work.

He asked people to make good use of the 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) to report about chain snatching or other crime or incidents that concern them. The system has been put in place for police to reach the spot within 15 minutes of the call. ERSS was receiving 8 lakh calls per day in the State. Efforts will be made to further improve the response time in the city, he said.

While expressing his willingness to resume the weekly phone-in programme at his office, Mr. Kumar said he was more keen to bring all the 22 city police stations closer to people. He and his city police staff will work as a team in addressing concerns of people. People should cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order and crime investigationHe will support all the city police staff in lawful discharge of duty, he said.