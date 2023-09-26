I’ll talk to State’s legal team on CWRC order, says Siddaramaiah

September 26, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he would consult Karnataka’s legal team with regard to the fresh directive from the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC).

“The CWRC has directed the State to release water at the rate of 3,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu from September 28 to October 15. In this background, I will talk to the legal team,” he told reporters, at the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) here, when his reaction to the CWRC’s directive was sought.

The CWRC had earlier directed Karnataka to release water at the rate of 5,000 cusecs per day to Tamil Nadu till September 27. The directive was opposed by the State and it approached the Supreme Court. But the apex court refused to intervene in the CWRC order.

