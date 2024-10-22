‘I’ll take up with Deputy Commissioner issues that Yadgir women face and find solutions‘ 

Chairperson of Karnataka State Women’s Commission Nagalaxmi Chowdhary has said that she will soon discuss with Yadgir Deputy Commissioner on finding solutions to problems that women are facing in the district.

Speaking after visiting the Taluk Hospital in Shorapur on Tuesday, she said: “I have during my visit come across many problems, particularly those that women are facing, the lack of basic needs in government-run hospitals, pension for old age women and also release of amount under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. I will discuss all these problems with the Deputy Commissioner and find solutions for them.“

Dr. Chowdhary visited various departments in the hospital and also interacted with patients admitted there for treatment.

“As many as 15,000 out-patients are being given treatment in a month for various diseases. Surprisingly, just four doctors are working. It is a difficult task for such a few doctors to provide treatment for such a huge number of patients. Therefore, I will discuss with the Principal Secretary and Minister of the department concerned seeking appointment of doctors and other staff to ensure smooth and proper functioning of the health facility,“ she said.

She heard women facing different issues. A few of them narrated their domestic issues to her saying that they are being subjected to harassment by their husbands and in-laws.

She then advised officers present to look into these issues and protect women by attending to their problems. Or, take legal action and send a report to the commission if any of these issues remain unsolved.

Dr. Chowdhary, during more such visits in the taluk, received applications from women in Malagatti village, resolved a few of them on the spot and handed over the remaining to the officers for looking into them.

District Health Officer M.S. Patil, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department Veeranagouda Patil and local officers were present.