I’ll take Lok Sabha election defeat as a challenge, says Kumaraswamy

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday said he had taken the Lok Sabha election defeat as a “challenge” and would strive to rebuild confidence in the people in the coming days. After releasing ‘Maitri Parva’, a report card on the achievements of the JD(S)–Congress coalition government in the last one year, the Chief Minister said the challenge before him was also to take the administration closer to the people in a way that they should repent their decision to not support the alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.

“I admit we could not meet our own expectations. We will work to show the people that their decision on the government was wrong,” he said.

Listing out the major achievements of his government in the last one year, including the loan waiver scheme for farmers, Mr. Kumaraswamy said development of the State had been the government’s primary focus and adequate budgetary allocations had been made to this effect. “We have maintained fiscal discipline and there is no shortage of funds,” he said.

Regarding his Grama Vaastavya (village stay) programme, he said, “It is not a gimmick. I will start the day from 10 a.m. and interact with people and officials to resolve local issues. I will also spend the night there to realise their problems. You will see the changes in the coming days. Not just me, our Ministers and MLAs will also begin their own village stay programmes.”

Countering criticism that he operates from a five-star hotel, the Chief Minister said, “I have seen both five-star hotels and huts. I can get peaceful sleep at both the places. But there are some people who do not get peaceful sleep and that is why they recently slept on the road [taking a dig at the BJP’s day and night protest against JSW land sale].”

He alleged that the BJP even today continued its efforts to “destabilise” the government. “However, our government is stable and will complete its term with pro-development and people-centric approach,” he said.