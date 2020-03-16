I’ll retire from politics if charges against my father are proved: HDK

BENGALURU

16 March 2020 22:40 IST

He challenges Yatnal to prove allegations of amassing wealth levelled against H. D. Deve Gowda

Taking exception to the charges of amassing wealth against former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda levelled by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday challenged him to prove the charges and remarked that he would quit active politics if he did so.

Participating in a special debate on Constitution, Mr. Kumaraswamy asked BJP leaders to desist from talking lightly. He said Mr. Deve Gowda had borrowed ₹5 lakh from a Bengaluru-based private money-lender to meet election expenses in 2004. “Why would he borrow if he had amassed wealth?” he wondered.

‘Pittance for BJP’

When the BJP members taunted him by wondering if ₹5 lakh was enough to meet election expenses, Mr. Kumaraswamy hit out at them saying: “It was enough for us then. But I am sure it’s pittance for BJP leaders.”

Advertising

Advertising

Launching a counter-attack at the BJP, he said: “Whatever postings you [BJP government] have given officers within two days of coming to power are those who had approached me for good positions when I was the Chief Minister. I had refused to yield to pressure from corrupt people... I am willing to extend all co-operation to tackle corruption. But are you willing to check corruption?”

In reference to the BJP’s efforts to destabilise the governments in various States by wooing MLAs from rival camps, he said: “In the coming days, no government can feel secure even if it has 150 MLAs [in 224-member House] going by the present trend of political defections.”

On appointments

Expressing concern over cancellation of appointments for KAS made by Karnataka Public Service Commission in 2011, Mr. Kumaraswamy expressed concern over the future of these candidates.

Hailing the spirit of the Indian Constitution, he wondered if it had been possible to implement the intentions of the constitution in letter and spirit.