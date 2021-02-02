‘I’ll raise issues concerning Khadi with the govt.’

Emphasising the need for wearing Swadesi Khadi products, founder of Mahatma Gandhi Seva Trust Sri Vinay Guruji has said that he will take up the issues concerning Khadi weavers and workers with the government to get them resolved.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Vinay Guruji said that he will also take up the issue of making wearing Khadi compulsorily once a week for government employees and if needed, he will also stage a hunger strike.

Mentioning about the trust’s programme to distribute food packets (groceries for two months) to the employees of National Flag Manufacturing Unit at Bengeri in Hubballi on Saturday, Vinay Guruji said that while it was just a helping hand to the needy weavers, the trust will take up issues concerning the weavers with the government and will try to get them resolved in the next six months.

He said that he has found out that for the last three years, the State government has not released grants towards incentives for Khadi weavers and workers and MDA (Market Development Assistance) and a letter in this connection has already been written to the Chief Minister seeking immediate steps. “I hope that it will be released soon and Khadi workers will be benefited,” he said.

To a query, Vinay Guruji said that the trust has also started “Raita Nidhi” for helping farmers and it will take up their issues with the government agencies concerned.

He said that he has already written to the Prime Minister seeking steps for early resolution to the farmers issue. “We will wait for 15 days and then decide the next course of action,” he said when asked whether he would join the farmers protest.

Shahid Divas

Later, as part of the Shahid Divas organised in memory of Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, Vinay Guruji and his followers distributed food packets, saris to woman workers and launchd five water purification units at the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha at Bengeri in Hubballi.