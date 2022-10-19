I’ll provide Siddaramaiah scam papers to Rahul: CM

The Hindu Bureau HUNSAGI (YADGIR DISTRICT)
October 19, 2022 20:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai has said that he will provide all documents that are related to scams during the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s term, to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who can then inspect them and take further action.

He was addressing a gathering at a helipad in Hunsagi town in Yadgir district on Wednesday.

Referring to the incident in which a woman motorcyclist was killed after coming under the wheels of BMTC bus in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said that a probe has been ordered into it. Also, officers have been ordered to fill potholes. Then, he took exception to the former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy’s statement, saying that there were potholes even when he [Mr. Kumaraswamy] was chief minister.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to Congress’ “Say-CM” campaign, Mr. Bommai said that “it (Congress) has no work to do. Therefore, it is busy with such things. Let them do it.” He added: “We will do our work instead of just talking.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app