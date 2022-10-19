I’ll provide Siddaramaiah scam papers to Rahul: CM

Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai has said that he will provide all documents that are related to scams during the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s term, to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who can then inspect them and take further action.

He was addressing a gathering at a helipad in Hunsagi town in Yadgir district on Wednesday.

Referring to the incident in which a woman motorcyclist was killed after coming under the wheels of BMTC bus in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said that a probe has been ordered into it. Also, officers have been ordered to fill potholes. Then, he took exception to the former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy’s statement, saying that there were potholes even when he [Mr. Kumaraswamy] was chief minister.

Reacting to Congress’ “Say-CM” campaign, Mr. Bommai said that “it (Congress) has no work to do. Therefore, it is busy with such things. Let them do it.” He added: “We will do our work instead of just talking.”