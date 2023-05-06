I’ll prove all predictions wrong: HDK

May 06, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MYSURU

“If I had the financial stability like the national parties including the BJP and the Congress, I would have ensured the JD(S) victory in 170-180 seats. I may not be able to win most seats because of my party’s financial condition but my party’s seats will be more than the BJP and the Congress,” said former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Rubbishing the survey reports that indicated fewer seats to his party, Mr. Kumaraswamy told reporters in Chamarajanagar on Saturday that the surveys were “unjustified” and allegedly favoured the national parties. “The surveys will be proved wrong,” he argued.

“If my rival parties are happy that we are winning 30 seats as per the surveys, let them celebrate. I will prove all predictions wrong,” he said.

Lashing out at former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for calling the JD(S) a party without an ideology, Mr. Kumaraswamy asked: “What is his ideology? It is not Mr. Siddaramaiah but H.D. Deve Gowda who gave political representation to all the communities. Has Mr. Siddaramaiah done anything similar to Mr. Deve Gowda when he was in power for five years.”

I don’t have to learn lessons from Mr. Siddaramaiah, he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day roadshows in Bengaluru. “The roadshows will not benefit the BJP but cause inconvenience to the public. What was the need to hold the roadshow imposing restrictions on the public? What’s the use of a roadshow if the people are asked to stay indoors and watch it from the terrace of their homes?”

He questioned the need for holding the roadshow when thousands of students will be writing their crucial NEET examination on Sunday.