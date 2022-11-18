I’ll contest only from one constituency: Siddaramaiah

November 18, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah addressing presspersons in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he would contest the Assembly elections only from one of the three shortlisted constituencies --- Kolar, Varuna, and Badami.

“I’ll make my decision known only after the announcement of the elections. However, the party high command will take a call on my constituency,” he told reporters here.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2018 elections, Mr Siddaramaiah contested from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru and Badami constituencies. He lost to Janata Dal (S) candidate G.T. Deve Gowda in Chamundeshwari but won from Badami against BJP candidate B. Sriramulu.

Varuna is now represented by Mr. Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Responding to allegations that he was conducting a survey to identify a “safe constituency” as he was fearing a defeat, the former Chief Minister asked, “What is wrong in conducting a survey?”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi contested from two constituencies. Did he not conduct a survey?” Mr. Siddaramaiah questioned.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

The former Chief Minister, however, said neither he nor the party was conducting the survey. “Such an exercise is being carried out since I will be travelling across the State campaigning for candidates in the elections,” he said.

Replying to party leader Santosh Lad’s statement that he and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar should not contest the election and instead travel across the State for bringing the Congress to power, Mr Siddaramaiah said he (Mr. Lad) has expressed his personal opinion. “I have taken note of his view.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US