I’ll contest only from one constituency: Siddaramaiah

November 18, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah addressing presspersons in Mysuru on Friday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah addressing presspersons in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he would contest the Assembly elections only from one of the three shortlisted constituencies --- Kolar, Varuna, and Badami.

“I’ll make my decision known only after the announcement of the elections. However, the party high command will take a call on my constituency,” he told reporters here.

In the 2018 elections, Mr Siddaramaiah contested from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru and Badami constituencies. He lost to Janata Dal (S) candidate G.T. Deve Gowda in Chamundeshwari but won from Badami against BJP candidate B. Sriramulu.

Varuna is now represented by Mr. Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra.

Responding to allegations that he was conducting a survey to identify a “safe constituency” as he was fearing a defeat, the former Chief Minister asked, “What is wrong in conducting a survey?”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi contested from two constituencies. Did he not conduct a survey?” Mr. Siddaramaiah questioned.

The former Chief Minister, however, said neither he nor the party was conducting the survey. “Such an exercise is being carried out since I will be travelling across the State campaigning for candidates in the elections,” he said.

Replying to party leader Santosh Lad’s statement that he and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar should not contest the election and instead travel across the State for bringing the Congress to power, Mr Siddaramaiah said he (Mr. Lad) has expressed his personal opinion. “I have taken note of his view.”

