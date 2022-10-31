I’ll contest again, clarifies Shettar

Girish Pattanashetti HUBBALLI
October 31, 2022 22:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a development that came as a surprise to his opponents, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday made it clear that he will contest again as BJP candidate from Hubballi-Dharwad Central Constituency in the next Assembly election.

The announcement by Mr. Shettar comes in the wake of speculation that he will either retire from active politics or the high command may not give him party ticket to contest in the next election.

Mr. Shettar has won the seat six times in succession and he was in the race for Chief Ministership after B.S. Yediyurappa stepped down.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Of late, speculation was doing the rounds that Mr. Shettar might not contest the next Assembly election and that there is a likelihood of him being given other responsibilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app