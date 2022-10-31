Karnataka

I’ll contest again, clarifies Shettar

In a development that came as a surprise to his opponents, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday made it clear that he will contest again as BJP candidate from Hubballi-Dharwad Central Constituency in the next Assembly election.

The announcement by Mr. Shettar comes in the wake of speculation that he will either retire from active politics or the high command may not give him party ticket to contest in the next election.

Mr. Shettar has won the seat six times in succession and he was in the race for Chief Ministership after B.S. Yediyurappa stepped down.

Of late, speculation was doing the rounds that Mr. Shettar might not contest the next Assembly election and that there is a likelihood of him being given other responsibilities.


