I’ll campaign in Mandya , says Deve Gowda

April 25, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

Amidst the party facing rebellion in its stronghold in Mandya, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Tuesday said he will campaign for the party’s official candidate in Mandya and added that he will put in his best possible efforts for the candidate’s victory.

Speaking to reporters after his election campaign for the party’s candidate in Periyapatna in Mysuru district, he said the people of Mandya are aware of his contributions to the district. The programmes that he gave will be taken into consideration for the people blessing the JD(S) candidate.

When asked about the rebellion that the party has been facing in Mandya constituency with Srinivas, MLA, not extending support to the party candidate, he said, “I will go to Mandya and campaign for the candidate’s victory.”

Taking a strong exception to Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh’s outbursts against the JD(S), he said nobody needs a licence to speak and there is a freedom of speech but there’s a limit too.

“A Congress leader (indirectly referring to the former CM Siddaramaiah) has said that the JD(S) will not win more than 25 seats. My party is labelled as a ‘B’ team of some other party. Why was B.S. Yediyurappa’s son not fielded in Varuna (against Mr. Siddaramaiah)? What is this arrangement? What is the reason for not fielding him (Mr. B.Y. Vijayendra) in Varuna?” Mr. Gowda asked.

Lashing out at the Congress for its leaders’ charges on the coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy, he said the Congress came to him seeking support for forming the government and he did not go to the Congress.

“This election, the situation is different and the JD(S) is getting good support. Mr. Kumaraswamy has already toured 110 constituencies and is striving hard to get the party to power. The promises that the party has made are unique and innovative and the people will benefit from Pancharatna programmes,” he claimed.

With less than two weeks for the polling, the campaigning has picked up pace and the JD(S) workers are elated with Mr. Gowda entering the pitch campaigning for the party’s nominees in Periyapatna and K.R. Nagar. Mahadev is seeking reelection in Periyapatna, S.R. Mahesh is hoping to get the blessings in K.R. Nagar.