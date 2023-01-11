I’ll back decision taken by govt. on naming of expressway: Yaduveer

January 11, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

·

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, on Wednesday said he will support the decision taken by the government with regard to the naming of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

“The expressway has been developed by the government and I will support whichever name the government finalises. I think the government will find an appropriate name for the expressway,” Mr. Wadiyar said, while responding to the demand for naming the carriageway after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Cauvery river.

There has been a debate with regard to the naming of the expressway which is nearing completion.

It all started after Mysuru MP Pratap Simha wrote to Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to name the expressway as “Cauvery Expressway ‘‘.

Mr. Simha said many expressways constructed/under construction in the country had been named after sacred rivers like Yamuna Expressway and Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh and Narmada Expressway in Madhya Pradesh as the rivers have shaped history, culture, traditions in the country. Same can be done for Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, he suggested.

Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna has urged the government to name the expressway after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who ruled the erstwhile Mysore kingdom from 1902 to 1940. Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s farsighted policies were etched in the minds of millions of people of Bengaluru and Mysuru, Mr. Krishna said while recalling his contributions while requesting the authorities to name highway – NH 275 – after the ruler so that his achievements will be remembered by the future generations.

Mr. Krishna has written separate letters in regard to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Mr. Krishna’s letter comes after a similar demand made by Congress MLCs Dinesh Gooli Gowda and Madhu G. Made Gowda, who had sought the expressway to be named after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

The late Maharaja cultivated a humanistic vision of community co-existence which shaped the old Mysore. The coming up of modern Karnataka was due to the efforts of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar (1884-1940), said the Congress MLCs, in their letter to Mr. Gadkari.

Citing the construction of KRS reservoir as a major contribution of the ruler that continues to serve as a lifeline for lakhs of farmers in the region even today, Mr. Krishna emphasised the need to acknowledge his “visionary efforts” that laid the foundation for quenching the thirst of millions of people in Bengaluru.

Sumalatha Ambareesh, Mandya MP, also suggested naming the expressway after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.