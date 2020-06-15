ILI cases testing positive in Bengaluru worries authorities

Bengaluru

15 June 2020 22:59 IST

213 COVID-19 cases reported in State, taking total to 7,213

Bengaluru city on Monday saw 35 new COVID-19 cases. Of these, 13 were related to Influenza-like Illnesses (ILI).

An analysis by the State war room shows that the ILI positivity rate across Karnakata has remained low, but in Bengaluru it has gone up since June 3. The war room is also tracking positivity rate (positive cases found per 100 tests) for ILI across districts. Officials point out that an increase in ILI positivity rate (where no other history or source of infection is traceable) essentially means that it was spread by someone who was not tracked.

On Monday, 213 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State, taking the total number to 7,213. The highest number of cases were reported from Kalaburagi district with 48 new cases, followed by Bengaluru.

Two deaths due to COVID-19 were reported by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. While one patient was a 65-year-old male and resident of Dharwad district who had passed away on June 14, another patient was a 75-year-old male from Bengaluru district. The 75-year-old male patient was diagnosed with ILI, diabetes mellitus and hypertension. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 88.

Meanwhile, 180 patients were discharged on Monday. With this, the total number of discharges in the State is 4,135.

56 in ICU

As many as 56 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU as on Monday, according to the bulletin from the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The number was only 16 in ICUs in various designated hospitals across the State a day earlier.