ILC Iron and Steel unit ordered to be closed down

Koppal Deputy Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishor on Wednesday directed the Assistant Commissioner, the Superintendent of Police and regional officers of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to ensure that ILC Iron and Steel Private Limited plant at Kunigeri village in Koppal taluk is closed down with immediate effect.

The direction came a week after KSPCB ordered the closure of the factory for violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 and the Karnataka Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Rules 1983.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the officers concerned to submit a compliance report on the enforcement of the closure order.