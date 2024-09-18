ADVERTISEMENT

IIT Ropar partners with Excelsoft Technologies to set up Edtech Research Lab

Published - September 18, 2024 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mysuru-based Excelsoft Technologies has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar to establish ‘Prof. Dhananjaya Lab for Education Design and Creative Learning’, an advanced educational technology research lab on its premises named after the late prof. M.H. Dhananjay, noted educationist from Mysuru.

“This partnership aims to combine academic research and industry expertise to foster innovation in Edtech across areas like assessments, proctoring, and education delivering with Artificial Intelligence (AI) at its core,” said a press statement.

Under the collaboration, Dhananjaya lab will conduct in-depth product research with an aim to reimagine learning and assessments for the AI world. “The lab will build proprietary/indigenous AI models on top of existing learning and assessment products to boost their functionality, making them more robust and scalable. The lab will also enable blue-skies research for discovery of new ideas, principles, or technologies to further enhance the education and learning ecosystem,” the statement said.

The research lab will be co-led by Sudarshan Iyengar, Head of CSE at IIT Ropar, who will serve as the principal investigator, and D. Sudhanva, founder & CEO of Excelsoft Technologies, who will act as the executive sponsor, the statement added.

