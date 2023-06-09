IIT Madras to introduce BS (Electronic System) online course

June 09, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - Bengaluru

IIT Madras is introducing a new course ‘BS (Electronic System)’ a four-year integrated online course with multiple exit options from the academic year 2023-23.

The institution launched the course to meet the fast-emerging demands of the indigenous electronics industry. The course is designed keeping in mind the industry-specific requirements and skill sets. The curriculum is designed in consultation with industry experts.

It will be offered in online mode and hence is open to all students. Those who have completed Class XII with physics and maths can apply irrespective of age, role, or geographical location.

Content, tutorials, doubt-clearing sessions, and assignments will be online, while quizzes, exams, and labs will be conducted in-person. The lab courses will be in-person on the IIT Madras campus.

The last date for applying is June 25, and those interested can apply through the following link- https://study.iitm.ac.in/es/ .

Addressing a press conference, Prof. Andrew Thangaraj, Associate Chair, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education, IIT Madras said: “There is huge potential for manufacturing in electronics not only for India’s needs but also for exporting to global market. By acquiring the fundamentals and skills, graduates of this BS (Electronic Systems) programme will be able to serve in multiple industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, mobile, medical electronics, and defence industry as an electronic or embedded system design, and development engineers.”

“Students can get internship or apprenticeship opportunities with various companies, where they will get to work on real-life projects, and gain a better understanding of how the industry functions. These internships are backed by a reasonable stipend, and can be offline, in-person, or hybrid, and may vary from two to eight months in duration. The students are granted credits on the basis of these internships or apprenticeships. Students involved in internships sometimes get internally absorbed by the organisation itself, enabling better career growth,” he said.

“The programme aligns with the India Semiconductor Mission to make India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. The semiconductor industry has emerged as one of the most important industries. The semiconductor industry is a major contributor to the global economy, employing millions of people, and generating billions of dollars in revenue each year,” Prof. Thangaraj explained.