IIT Dharwad to host HR conclave with focus on downsizing, moonlighting

February 03, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Belagavi

Indian Institute of Technology, Dharwad, has drawn up plans to host a HR conclave on the theme, “Ethos in HR: philosophy, purpose, performance”, in Dharwad on February 12.

It will feature two panel discussions on the topics of “Downsizing: The impact on employers and employees” and “Moonlighting: The challenges and opportunities”.

The function will begin on IIT campus off the National Highway at 10 a.m.

IIT Dharwad Director V.S. Desai said that the third edition of the conclave is being held in the light of the changing dynamics of the global economic situation and the impact it has on the corporate world. It will bring industry experts and academics together to deliberate on relevant and pressing issues in the field [of HR].

The discussions will provide valuable insights and perspectives on how companies and employees can cope with the economic challenges posed by an impending recession and how to navigate issues such as moonlighting.

The panellists for the event include Architect at STG at Infosys Allahbaksh, Associate VP of Talent Acquisition at Infosys Sudhir Mishra, VP of Engineering and Operations at Maplelabs Srivathsa Mugalodi, Sr. Divisional Manager of Planning at Tata Hitachi Shenodh K.M., Manager HR at Tata Hitachi Shivanand M., founder of Homedrop Karan Agarwal and Head-People Evangelist and Talent Strategist at Cradlewise Ashish Banka.

The event will be moderated by founder of Careerbolt Vinod Aravindakshan.

IIT Dharwad is offering undergraduate courses across eight departments, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mathematics and Computing, Engineering Physics, Civil and Infrastructure Engineering, Chemical & Biochemical Engineering and Interdisciplinary Science courses. The institute also provides MS across departments. The doctoral programme attracts Ph.D scholars in different domains, the director said.