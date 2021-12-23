IIT Dharwad signs MoU with JCB India

HUBBALLI

In an initiative aimed at facilitating research collaboration in Artificial Intelligence, Clean Energy, and others, the Indian Institute of Technology, Dharwad, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JCB India.

According to a release, the MOU was signed recently in the presence of chairman of Board of Governors of IIT Dharwad Vinayak Chaterjee, director P. Seshu, and CEO and MD of JCB India Deepak Shetty.

The MoU would create opportunities of collaboration between JCB India and IIT Dharwad in areas like Electric Drive Systems, Sensors and Characterisation and clean energy. Mr. Seshu said the faculty of IIT Dharwad were excited to take the collaboration forward.

Mr. Chatterjee said there was scope for setting up a skill centre in Dharwad. Mentioning that coming together of industry and academia was necessary to build a country, Mr. Shetty said focus should be on finding practical solutions to real life challenges.