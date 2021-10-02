IIT-Dh signs MoU with SDM University

HUBBALLI

To promote research and innovation, Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara (SDM) University signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Institute of Technology – Dharwad (IIT-Dh).

IIT-Dharwad director P. Seshu and SDM University Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Kumar signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions and exchanged the documents recently. Both Mr. Seshu and Dr. Niranjan Kumar emphasised the need for collaborations across disciplines. They said using technological advancement to achieve easily accessible and affordable healthcare services was crucial and said both the institutions were committed to working in synergy to improve the socio-economic landscape of the region.

The MoU is aimed at promoting interaction by providing a formal basis in mutually beneficial areas. Both institutions are expected to jointly promote research and innovation and academic excellence for the betterment of society. S.K. Joshi, Saketh Shetty, N. Udupa, Mahadeva Prasanna and others were present, the release said.

