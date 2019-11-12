IISc. will study KC Valley project’s impact, State government tells HC

The State government on Monday told the High Court of Karnataka that the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, has been requested to study the environmental and public health impact of the KC Valley project, which supplies treated water from the Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) of Bengaluru city’s Koramangala-Challaghatta (KC) Valley to minor irrigation tanks of Kolar and Chickballapur districts.

A government counsel made submissions in this regard before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar during the hearing of a PIL petition questioning one R. Anjaneya Reddy of Chickballapur, complaining that the KC valley project was implemented without any scientific study.

The High Court, in July 2018, had issued an interim order to stop pumping water from STPs to Kolar after untreated water was found mixed with treated water during heavy rains and asked the State to analyse samples of water released from STPs.

The HC in September 2018 allowed authorities to re-start pumping of treated water on the finding that the results of the water analysis met the specified standards as per the Environmental (Protection) Rules.

Later, the Supreme Court, for a couple of months, stayed the court’s order for re-starting the pumping of treated water, and vacated the stay order in April 2019, and remitted the matter back to the court, which in September had suggested to the State to appoint an independent expert agency for the assessment of impact on environment and public health.

The Bench adjourned further hearing while asking the government to submit details of terms and reference given to the IISc for studying the project impact.