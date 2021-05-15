IISc. vaccine, DRDO drug and OxyCare system are game changers: Sudhakar

Health Minister K. Sudhakar on the DRDO campus on Friday.

Bengaluru

15 May 2021 02:51 IST

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar reviewed ongoing efforts at Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), which is developing a vaccine for COVID-19, and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that has developed a drug that prevents viral growth and a better oxygen management system. He hailed them as “game changers in the fight against COVID-19”.

Dr. Sudhakar visited DRDO facilities in the city on Friday where scientists appraised him of progress on 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug they are developing in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad. “Clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence,” DRDO scientists said.

He was also apprised of the OxyCare system, an intelligent oxygen management system that reduces exposure of healthcare providers by eliminating manual adjustments to oxygen flow. The PM-CARES Fund will procure 1.5 lakh units of Oxycare System at a cost of ₹322.5 crore. It will be deployed across the country, DRDO scientists said.

On Thursday, Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc, appraised the Minister of the vaccine the institute is developing. “The vaccine is promising as the results show a better neutralising effect than the existing vaccines,” said Prof. Rangarajan. However, human trials are yet to begin. The vaccine can be stored in room temperature up to 30 degrees Celsius, which eases scaling up of distribution. IISc has also developed a 10 litre per minute oxygen concentrator, presently under clinical validation, for which Dr. Sudhakar assured all support. He also requested the Institute to help “develop an audit mechanism and find ways for optimal utilisation of oxygen and minimise wastage at both refilling units and at hospitals”.