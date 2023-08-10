HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IISc to organise GATE 2024

August 10, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, will be the organising institute for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)  2024.

The examination is conducted by IISc and seven IITs comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB) - GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Candidates who qualify GATE can seek admission to master’s programmes and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture, science, and humanities; and doctoral programmes in relevant branches of engineering, science, and humanities, with possible financial assistance in institutions supported by Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies.

GATE score is also used by some colleges and institutions for admission to postgraduate programmes without MoE scholarship. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also been using GATE score for recruitment. Several other reputed organisations are also likely to use GATE score in their recruitment process.

GATE 2024 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT), with 30 test papers that will be in the English language. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results.

GATE 2024 also features a new test paper on ‘Data Science and Artificial Intelligence’, which caters to the needs of aspirants who wish to pursue higher education in these cutting-edge areas.

The application portal is expected to open in the last week of August 2023. The examination will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. The examination will be conducted in both forenoon and afternoon sessions on each of these days.

For more details, visit GATE 2024 website: https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.