IISc. to establish partnerships with 21 French institutions

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), on Thursday, announced that it has entered into an MoU to establish a four-year partnership with 21 French institutions under the aegis of the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), Government of France. IISc. has had many formal collaborations with France in fields ranging from mathematics and solid state chemistry to high energy physics and the interdisciplinary field of water research.

On November 22, at an event to celebrate the 20-year existence of the Indo-French Cell for Water Sciences established at IISc. in 2001, a completely renovated building with two new floors dedicated to the Cell, was inaugurated by Thierry Berthelot, Consul General of France in Bengaluru.

“During the event, discussions were held on the multidisciplinary research carried out at the Indo-French Cell for Water Sciences and its commitment over time to the importance of water and the impact it has on various ecosystems and processes including agriculture, biodiversity and human health,” stated the press release.

Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director of IISc., Dr. Srini Kaveri, Director of the CNRS office in India and Dr. Jean Riotte, Director of Research at the Research Institute for Development were present at the occasion, along with a delegation of researchers from the University of Paris-Saclay and representatives from the French Institute in India (IFI).

Prof. Rohini Godbole, Honorary Professor at the Centre for High Energy Physics, IISc., was presented with the National Order of Merit for her scientific contributions, enduring scientific collaboration with France, and promotion of women in science. The award, which is among the highest distinctions bestowed by France, was announced earlier this year in January 2021.