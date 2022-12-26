ADVERTISEMENT

IISc. to be secretariat for Science 20, one of the groups of G20

December 26, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Bengaluru :

The G20 is being presided over by India in 2023 and the theme of the S20 for 2023 is ‘Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Development’

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) will be the secretariat for the Science 20 (S20), which is one of the several groups of the G20. The G20 is being presided over by India in 2023 and the theme of the S20 for 2023 is ‘Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Development’.

According to the IISc., within this broad theme, deliberations will be held in different parts of India over the course of the year.

The deliberations, at Agartala, Lakshadweep, and Bhopal, will focus on three issues: universal holistic health, clean energy for a greener future, and connecting science to society and culture.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Apart from the deliberations, consultations will also include an inception meeting in Puducherry and a summit meeting in Coimbatore.

“India is uniquely placed to drive the agenda of the S20 forward. Historically, this land has served as an incubator for ideas in different spheres: political, social, economic, cultural, and also scientific. The list of discoveries and innovations made over the centuries reveals India’s rich heritage of scientific inquiry – in architecture, astronomy, mathematics, medicine, metallurgy, textiles, ship-building, town planning, textiles, and more,” IISc. said.

The G20 is an inter-government forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. Consisting of both industrialised and developing countries, its main focus has been the governance of the global economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US