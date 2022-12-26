IISc. to be secretariat for Science 20, one of the groups of G20

December 26, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Bengaluru :

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) will be the secretariat for the Science 20 (S20), which is one of the several groups of the G20. The G20 is being presided over by India in 2023 and the theme of the S20 for 2023 is ‘Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Development’.

According to the IISc., within this broad theme, deliberations will be held in different parts of India over the course of the year.

The deliberations, at Agartala, Lakshadweep, and Bhopal, will focus on three issues: universal holistic health, clean energy for a greener future, and connecting science to society and culture.

Apart from the deliberations, consultations will also include an inception meeting in Puducherry and a summit meeting in Coimbatore.

“India is uniquely placed to drive the agenda of the S20 forward. Historically, this land has served as an incubator for ideas in different spheres: political, social, economic, cultural, and also scientific. The list of discoveries and innovations made over the centuries reveals India’s rich heritage of scientific inquiry – in architecture, astronomy, mathematics, medicine, metallurgy, textiles, ship-building, town planning, textiles, and more,” IISc. said.

The G20 is an inter-government forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. Consisting of both industrialised and developing countries, its main focus has been the governance of the global economy.