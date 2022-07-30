Karnataka

IISc signs MoU with Indian Navy for R&D collaboration

Staff Reporter Bengaluru July 30, 2022 22:17 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 22:17 IST

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Indian Navy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to collaborate on aviation research and development. This will “ramp up self-reliance efforts for the Indian Navy, in line with the goals of Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” a press communique from IISc stated.   

The MoU provides a formal basis for the Indian Navy to interact with relevant faculty members at IISc and will promote joint research programmes in areas of mutual interest, the statement said. The areas of collaboration will likely include Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering, including design and education technology. Specialisations that will be under focus include Propulsion and Propulsion Systems, Steel Technology, Metallurgy and Material Sciences, and Corrosion Science; Systems and Controls, Instrumentation and Sensors; Environmental Science and Engineering, Energy Science and Engineering; Management (Technical and Logistics), Industrial Engineering and Operational Research, Nanotechnology and MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Machine Learning, IISc said. 

Captain Sridhar Warrier, Registrar, IISc, and Captain P. Vinayagam, Capt (APP), Indian Navy, signed the MoU on Friday. “It is a privilege for us to collaborate with the Indian Navy in these important areas of mutual interest. We look forward to the many exciting research and development outcomes that will emerge from this partnership,” said Capt. Warrier.  

