The Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) has retained all its spots from the previous year in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), which was released by the Ministry of Education on June 5. It is ranked second (score of 83.09) in the overall category of higher education institutions in India while securing the top spot under University and Research categories with a score of 83.16 and 86.22, respectively.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education in Manipal (rank 16), National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal (rank 38), and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysuru, are among the seven institutions from Karnataka to feature in the overall category rankings.

With a score of 80.89, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has retained its second spot in the management category. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru retained its fourth spot in the medical category. Yet again, National Law School of India University (NLSIU) took the top spot in the law category with a score of 80.52.

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal retained its second spot in the dental category while A.B. Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences secured 5th rank and Manipal College of Dental Sciences in Mangaluru got the 8th rank.

JSS College of Pharmacy in Mysuru got the 7th rank and Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal, in Udupi district, got the 9th rank in the pharmacy category.

