IISc researchers develop agri waste-based surfactant for industrial synthesis

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) researchers have synthesised a surfactant from agricultural waste to help catalyse industrially relevant reactions in water instead of organic solvents through a process called micellar catalysis.

According to the institute, industries and chemical labs synthesise a wide variety of organic molecules every day. Most of these chemical reactions happen in the liquid phase to allow the substrates to interact easily. However, many substrates and catalysts are sensitive to water and undergo side reactions, yielding unwanted products.

“This forces synthetic chemists to use toxic organic solvents. More than 80% of the waste generated in chemical processes is derived from such solvents – and not all of it is disposed of properly,” IISc said.

From cashew nut shell

The surfactant the researchers designed, called CNSL-1000-M, is derived from cashew nut shell liquid (CNSL), an agricultural waste product generated during the roasting of cashews to separate the kernels.

“Since we were aiming for the replacement of organic solvents, we felt that the substitute must be bio-based,” said Pritesh Keshari, first author and PhD student. He added that India is the second largest producer of cashew nuts in the world, hence the raw material is easy and inexpensive to source.

What are surfactants

Surfactants are molecules that have a water-loving (hydrophilic) as well as a water-repelling (hydrophobic) component. The researchers combined cardanol, a hydrophobic compound found in CNSL, with m-PEG, a hydrophilic polymer, to create their surfactant. When added to water, the surfactant molecules rapidly self-assemble to form small, spherical structures called micelles.

The hydrophobic parts of the surfactant turn inwards, away from the water outside, forming a water-free pocket. Substrates and catalysts like nickel complexes, which are normally sensitive to water, can move inside these micelle pockets and remain protected.

The team used their surfactant to catalyse the formation of carbon-phosphorus bonds, an industrially important step used to make many compounds including the anticancer agent Brigatinib and organic LEDs. CNSL-1000-M led to 80% higher product yields in water compared to reactions carried out in organic solvents. Compared to existing surfactants, the new surfactant also gave 30% higher yields for reactions carried out in water.

