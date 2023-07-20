IISc researchers design synthetic peptide to kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria  

July 20, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have designed a short peptide capable of poisoning a key enzyme in disease-causing bacteria, including some of the most deadly and antibiotic-resistant species.

According to the institute, made from a short stretch of about 24 amino acids, the peptide mimics the action of a natural toxin which inhibits a class of enzymes called topoisomerases.

These enzymes play a crucial role in unspooling and re-coiling bacterial DNA during replication and protein synthesis. They are an attractive target for antibiotics because the ones in bacteria are very different from those in humans.

Among the most widely used antibiotics are fluoroquinolones such as ciprofloxacin, which target these topoisomerases. However, overuse of these antibiotics around the world has led to the alarming rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, prompting scientists to pursue alternative strategies and molecules.

“Topoisomerases form a covalent adduct – an intermediate complex – with the bacterial DNA, to coil or uncoil it. The peptide developed by the IISc team binds to this adduct and traps it in place, kicking off a cascade of events that lead to cell death,” said Raghavan Varadarajan, professor at the Molecular Biophysics Unit (MBU), and one of the corresponding authors of the study published in EMBO Reports.

The team tested the new peptide’s effect on the growth of several disease-causing bacterial species, including E. coli, Salmonella Typhimurium, Staphylococcus aureus and a multidrug resistant strain of Acinetobacter baumanii – both in cell culture as well as animal models.

In animal models, the peptide was found to drastically reduce infection. “In most of the cases, we saw that the decline in the bacterial count in major organs following peptide treatment was higher than in the ciprofloxacin-treated group. That was pretty encouraging to us,” says Bhowmick.

For example, in animals infected with antibiotic-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, the peptide treatment caused an 18-fold reduction in bacterial load in the liver, compared to only a 3-fold reduction by ciprofloxacin. The peptide was also found to be relatively safe and did not cause toxic reactions in the animals.

Since the peptide binds to a different site on the bacterial enzyme than ciprofloxacin, the researchers believe that it provides leads for identification of drugs that can be used as a combination therapy with existing antibiotics.

Prof. Varadarajan said that the study also reinforces the importance of targeting topoisomerases as a valid approach to finding new antibiotics.