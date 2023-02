February 01, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Dr. Raghavendra Gadagkar, an evolutionary biologist at the Indian Institute of Science, has been selected as an American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Fellow. Each year, the Council of AAAS elects members whose efforts on behalf of the advancement of science, or its applications, are scientifically or socially distinguished.