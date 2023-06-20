IISc number one ranked Indian institute 

June 20, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been ranked number one in both overall and academic categories of the latest annual nature index.

“IISc has been ranked #1 in India in both the overall and academic categories of the 2023 Nature Index Annual Tables. The rankings recognise high-quality research contributions in diverse disciplines,” IISc tweeted.

Second on the latest annual nature index is Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), followed by Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI), Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-Bombay), and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

In the top 100 in the overall global ranking, IISc ranked 163.