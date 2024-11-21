ADVERTISEMENT

IISc launches product accelerator programme, Pravriddhi

Published - November 21, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Pravriddhi provides a platform for enterprises, academia, research laboratories, and investors to collaborate to drive innovation and new product development for a self-reliant India

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) at IISc. has launched Pravriddhi, a pan-India Product Accelerator Programme that unites premier Indian institutions and enterprises to develop innovative solutions through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge R&D.

FSID said Pravriddhi provides a platform for enterprises, academia and research laboratories, and investors to collaborate to drive innovation and new product development for a self-reliant India.

“The Viksit Bharat 2047 vision projects India to reach a GDP of USD 30 trillion by 2047, with 25% of this growth expected to be driven by the manufacturing sector. Pravriddhi aims to achieve this vision by promoting market-driven, design-led manufacturing and enabling India to innovate and compete on the global stage,” FSID said.

“With Pravriddhi, we aim to tackle these challenges by providing access to IISc’s world-class facilities, R&D expertise, and a robust network of strategic partners across India. By establishing innovation hubs nationwide, we intend to extend our proven program model to a broader audience, empowering diverse industries and fostering sustained economic growth and innovation across the country,” Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director of IISc, said.

