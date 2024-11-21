 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IISc launches product accelerator programme, Pravriddhi

Pravriddhi provides a platform for enterprises, academia, research laboratories, and investors to collaborate to drive innovation and new product development for a self-reliant India

Published - November 21, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) at IISc. has launched Pravriddhi, a pan-India Product Accelerator Programme that unites premier Indian institutions and enterprises to develop innovative solutions through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge R&D.

FSID said Pravriddhi provides a platform for enterprises, academia and research laboratories, and investors to collaborate to drive innovation and new product development for a self-reliant India.

“The Viksit Bharat 2047 vision projects India to reach a GDP of USD 30 trillion by 2047, with 25% of this growth expected to be driven by the manufacturing sector. Pravriddhi aims to achieve this vision by promoting market-driven, design-led manufacturing and enabling India to innovate and compete on the global stage,” FSID said.

“With Pravriddhi, we aim to tackle these challenges by providing access to IISc’s world-class facilities, R&D expertise, and a robust network of strategic partners across India. By establishing innovation hubs nationwide, we intend to extend our proven program model to a broader audience, empowering diverse industries and fostering sustained economic growth and innovation across the country,” Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director of IISc, said.

Published - November 21, 2024 07:19 pm IST

Related Topics

technology (general) / IT/computer sciences / bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.