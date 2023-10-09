HamberMenu
IISc hosts Springer Nature India Research tour

October 09, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) hosted the Springer Nature India Research tour on its campus on Monday. Springer Nature, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, launched the National Research Tour last month.

The tour, which was flagged off last month from New Delhi, covers 10 States, 15 cities, and 15 research institutes, is a nationwide initiative aimed at fostering research, innovation, academic excellence and knowledge sharing across India.

The tour comprises 15 Research Summits featuring panel discussions, workshops and field activities across 10 States.

It delves into various aspects of academia and research, with a special emphasis on emerging trends within India’s academic landscape. Through this initiative, Springer Nature aims to facilitate meaningful dialogues, democratise research and unite researchers to tackle global challenges.

“Research is the underlying theme of this tour, and research is what we concentrate on at IISc. Going forward, research is going to play a more and more important role, given all the challenges we face. We saw these huge challenges posed by the pandemic, and now we are facing the challenge posed by climate change, stress on water resources etc all these are challenges need to be addressed collectively,” Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, director, IISc said.

