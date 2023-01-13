ADVERTISEMENT

IISc develops computational models to speed up screening of antimicrobials

January 13, 2023 04:07 am | Updated January 12, 2023 11:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Antimicrobials are molecules which can kill disease-causing bacteria

The Hindu Bureau

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Unilever have collaborated to develop computational models of bacterial cell walls that can speed up the screening of antimicrobials. File. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

In two recent studies, researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Unilever have collaborated to develop computational models of bacterial cell walls that can speed up the screening of antimicrobials. Antimicrobials are molecules which can kill disease-causing bacteria.

According to IISc, each bacterial cell is enveloped by a cell membrane, which is in turn surrounded by a cell wall.

Some bacteria like Escherichia coli (E. coli) are Gram-negative, their cell walls contain a layer of peptide-sugar complexes called peptidoglycans and an outer lipid membrane. Others such as Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) are Gram-positive; their cell walls only have several layers of peptidoglycans.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Antimicrobials kill bacteria either by disrupting the cell wall’s lipid membrane and destabilising the peptidoglycan layer, or by translocating through the cell wall layers and disrupting the cell membrane inside.

In one study, the team created an ‘atomistic model’, a computer simulation that recreates the structure of the cell wall down to the level of individual atoms. They incorporated parameters such as the sizes of sugar chains in the peptidoglycans, the orientation of peptides, and the distribution of void size.

Surfactant molecules

In the other study, the teams used their model to compare the movement of different surfactant molecules through the peptidoglycan layer in E. coli.

Like detergents, surfactants have a water-loving head attached to a water-avoiding tail chain. The team showed for the first time the link between the length of the tail and antimicrobial efficacy of surfactants. Surfactants like laurate with shorter chains translocated more efficiently than longer chain oleate. This was corroborated by experiments carried out by scientists in the Unilever team, which showed that shorter chain surfactants killed bacteria at a higher rate than surfactants with longer chains.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US