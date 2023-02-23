ADVERTISEMENT

IISc develops computational model to simulate lightning strike on aircraft

February 23, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

‘Usually, an aircraft gets struck by lightning once every 1,000 hours’

The Hindu Bureau

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have developed a unique computational model to simulate how lightning can strike an aircraft. IISc said that the insights they have obtained from this model can help design better lightning protective measures for aircraft.

Lightning strikes can damage the aircraft surface, lead to temporary disruptions in electrical and electronic systems, or even cause permanent damage, and in extreme cases, cause ignition of the fuel-air mixture around the engine, leading to an explosion.

“Usually, an aircraft gets struck by lightning once every 1,000 hours. There have been a lot of incidents in the last century where things have been very catastrophic,” said Udaya Kumar, professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IISc, whose lab has been investigating this phenomenon in recent years.

The model developed by the IISc team is applied to two different aircraft geometries: a DC10 passenger aircraft and the SDM fighter aircraft model. It involves extensive computation of the electric field around the aircraft and suitable modelling of the electrical discharges.

With the model, the scientists were able to obtain estimates of the minimum ambient electric field required for initiation of lightning leader discharges from the aircraft.

These values, the researchers say, are in good agreement with measured data from instrumented aircraft flown through thunderstorms, such as NASA’s Storm Hazard Program.

IISc said that Mr. Kumar’s lab has also carried out a first-of-its-kind experiment on a small military aircraft by injecting it with enormous amounts of current – intended to emulate lightning discharge – and by collecting electric field data from inside the craft.

