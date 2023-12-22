IISc develops AI tool to detect nerve disorder  

December 22, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), in collaboration with Aster-CMI Hospital, have developed an AI tool that can identify the median nerve in ultrasound videos and detect carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS).

According to IISc, CTS arises when the median nerve, which runs from the forearm to the hand, is compressed at the carpal tunnel part of the wrist, resulting in numbness, tingling, or pain.

“It is one of the most common nerve-related disorders, specifically affecting individuals who perform repetitive hand movements, such as office staff who work with keyboards, assembly line workers, and sportspersons,” IISc said.

Doctors currently use ultrasound to visualise the median nerve, and assess its size, shape, and any potential abnormalities. “But unlike X-rays and MRI scans, it’s hard to detect what’s going on in ultrasound images and videos. At the wrist, the nerve is quite visible, its boundaries are clear, but if you go down to the elbow region, there are many other structures, and the boundaries of the nerve are not clear,” said Karan R. Gujarati, first author and former MTech student at the Department of Computational and Data Sciences (CDS), IISc.

Tracking the median nerve is also important for treatments that require doctors to administer local anaesthesia to the forearm or block the median nerve to provide pain relief.

Machine learning model

To develop their tool, the team turned to a machine learning model based on transformer architecture, similar to the one powering ChatGPT. The model was originally developed to detect dozens of objects simultaneously in YouTube videos.

The team stripped the model’s computationally expensive elements to speed it up, and cut down the number of objects it could track to just one – the median nerve, in this case. They collaborated with Lokesh Bathala, lead consultant neurologist at Aster-CMI Hospital, to collect and annotate ultrasound videos from both healthy participants and people with CTS, to train the model. Once trained, the model was able to segment the median nerve in individual frames of the ultrasound video.