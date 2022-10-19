IISc., C-CAMP incubated startup steps in to control lumpy skin disease in cattle

Around 10,375 livestock have been infected by Lumpy Skin Diseases (LSD) in Kalaburagi district in north Karnataka. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

ADVERTISEMENT

With Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) claiming the lives of more than 2,000 cattle in Karnataka, a startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has stepped in to create awareness and stop the spread of the disease.

Since the last 10 days, Utpal Tatu, professor in the Department of Biochemistry, IISc. has been visiting villages in Karnataka to conduct workshops for creating awareness about the disease among farmers and veterinary doctors.

Prof. Tatu is helping to create control strategies and manage the spread of the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through our startup Equine Biotech, which is incubated at C-CAMP, we are focusing on helping farmers in Karnataka control this problem. Though cases have been increasing in Karnataka, it is still not as bad as Gujarat and Rajasthan. If we act in a timely manner, we may be able to control it here (Karnataka),” Prof. Tatu said.

He recently visited villages in Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district to conduct workshops for farmers and veterinary doctors.

“As this is a virus, we don't have a treatment yet. Though there is a vaccine (Goat Pox), not enough doses are available. Although conceptually vaccines have been designed, they are not easily available in India. Besides, once the infection sets in, vaccines may not be very effective. They are effective on animals that are not infected,” Prof. Tatu added.

IISc. scientists and researchers are advising farmers on the need to segregate and isolate animals that are infected to avoid transmission. “We tell them how to test, trace and isolate to control the spread of the disease,” he said.

Controlling spread of lumpy skin disease in cattle depends on early diagnosis

Prof. Tatu said that his team has also developed testing methods for early diagnosis of this infection.

“The testing method is similar to a PCR based test. Right now people get to know about the disease only when lesions appear on the skin, but by then, it is too late. The disease would have probably spread to other animals. But if you can detect the infection a little early, you can segregate the infected animals,” he said.