IISc and University College London to work together in healthcare (E-paper bottom slot)

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and University College London (UCL) have signed a Letter of Intent to facilitate closer collaboration with IISc’s forthcoming postgraduate medical school across research, education, innovation and commercialisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

IISc said that the letter, signed at the IISc campus on November 18, will underpin a new and exciting phase for UCL and IISc partnership as the universities seek to co-create significant new research capability together in areas across basic and clinical sciences, applied engineering and clinical practice.

“We are delighted to build on our collaborations with UCL to carry out cutting-edge research in new and emerging areas. UCL and IISc’s joint efforts will also empower education and innovation in medical research and healthcare, which ties in with our efforts to build world-class post-graduate programmes at our upcoming medical school,” Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, director, IISc, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“UCL shares IISc’s commitment to empowering and bringing together researchers from across disciplines to solve today’s most pressing challenges. This next phase of our partnership will create significant new joint research capability in healthcare focused AI, quantum tech and robotics, and develop educational collaborations to train the physicians of the future,” Dr. Michael Spence, president and provost, UCL, added

UCL and IISc will create a joint working group to explore several potential collaborative initiatives across future-focused interdisciplinary areas such as digital health, quantum health, AI and medicine.

IISc said that the partners hope that the framework will lead to new programmes, leveraged together through external funding, such as collaborative PhDs, sharing health systems best practices, faculty exchange and research fellowships.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.