IISc and Samsung Semiconductor India Research join hands for R&D in electrostatic discharge protection

February 08, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Indian Institute of Science and Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) have joined hands to promote research and development in the field of on-chip electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection.

The partnership seeks to build cutting-edge ESD device solutions to protect ultra-high-speed serial interfaces in advanced integrated circuits (ICs) and system-on-chip (SoC) products. Prof. Mayank Shrivastava’s group will conduct the related research at the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering, IISc.

Solutions arising from this research will be deployed in Samsung’s advanced process nodes.

ICs and SoCs are essential for practically any system we see around us, from small to big. However, they are very sensitive to ESD failures, especially those developed using advanced nanoscale CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor) technologies. Most IC chip failures and field returns are attributed to ESD failures.

This is also rare expertise, and industries holding the art of designing ESD protection devices and interface concepts lead the market. Thus, R&D in ESD technology for highly reliable interfaces and SoCs that operate at low power and high speed is an integral part of the semiconductor innovation effort. IISc is one of the few institutes in the world leading ESD device research.

“Our goal is also to increase capacity building through training programmes at the postgraduate level, opening up opportunities for students to pursue industry internships, and encourage entrepreneurial ventures by young researchers,” said Balajee Sowrirajan, CVP & MD, SSIR.

“We have been collaborating extensively with semiconductor industries worldwide on advanced nanoelectronics technologies, including solutions to ESD reliability threats to advanced SoCs. We have carried out both fundamental and applied research on ESD protection devices, with a strong emphasis on creating practical solutions for the semiconductor industry in a range of technology nodes,” said Prof. Mayank Shrivastava, who heads the MSDLab, and will be leading this collaborative effort.