IISc and NLSIU top in NIRF-2024 ranking

Some of the premier institutes of Karnataka topped the National Institutes of Ranking Framework (NIRF-2024) list this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Institute of Science (IISc)-Bengaluru claimed the first place in top 100 universities in the University category, it bagged the best institution for research category and emerged as the second best educational institution of the country in the overall category.

Similarly for law, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru is in the first place. In Management education, Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) has occupied second place.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Higher Education and Ministry of Education of the Union government released the ranking conducted by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on Monday, August 12.

Other institutions who made it

In the Overall category, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal stood at 14, JSS Academy of Higher Education at 36, National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal-46, Mysore University 86, and Christ University has got 90 position.

In the Colleges category, St. Joseph’s College of Commerce has claimed 55 rank, St. Aloysius College 58, Kristu Jayanti College 60, M.S.Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce 87 rank.

ADVERTISEMENT

NITK-Suratkal has achieved 17 rank in the Engineering category. Following this, Manipal Institute of Technology 56, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) 69, International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IITB) 74, M.S.Ramaiah Institute of Technology 75, Christ University 93, Jain University, Bangalore 95, R.V. College of Engineering 99, Siddaganga Institute of Technology has got 100 place in the ranking list.

In the Management category, T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal stood 58, Christ University 60, Alliance University- 71 and Jain University has got 77 rank.

In the Medical category, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) has got the 4 rank, Kasturba Medical College-Manipal 9, St.John’s Medical College 28, Kasturba Medical College-Mangalore 33, JSS Medical College-Mysore 39 and M. S. Ramaiah Medical College has got 46 rank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the State’s Public Universities that made a remarkable achievement in the NIRF ranking list is Mysore University got 19 rank, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) 22, Bangalore University 24, University of Agricultural Sciences has got 44 rank.

In the Law category, Christ University has got 15 rank and Alliance University has got 18 rank.

In the Agriculture category, University of Agricultural Sciences UAS-Bengaluru has got 11 rnak and UAS-Dharwad has got 24 rank.

However, NLSIU-Bengaluru has expressed its happiness about the ranking that, we are honoured and proud to be ranked 1 in the NIRF rankings for the 7th year in a row. “NLS has successfully maintained a seven-year streak as the top university in the category of law rankings,” it said.

Dr. Jayakara S.M., Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University said that it is a matter of pride for the our university to be ranked in the NIRF ranking. “Education, research, technology, infrastructure, and the comprehensive development of the university have gained further strength. Bangalore University will work harder for all-round development of the students. I would like to thank and congratulate those responsible for this achievement,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.