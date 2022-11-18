IISc alumnus named next president of Tufts University

November 18, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Sunil Kumar

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Science and Mangalore University has been named the next president of Tufts University. Sunil Kumar, an Indian-origin academician, is the first person of colour to lead Tufts University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar’s father was a police officer. He was born and raised in India, graduating in 1990 with a degree in engineering from Mangalore University. He received a master’s degree in 1992 in computer science and automation from IISc in Bengaluru. He is now provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Johns Hopkins University.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

“Sunil Kumar brings to Tufts a lifelong commitment to excellence in higher education and an exceptionally strong record as a leader, teacher, and colleague. He will be an outstanding successor to President Monaco, who has strengthened Tufts in so many ways in the past 11 years. Sunil’s commitment to research and learning, along with civic engagement and innovation, will help bolster Tufts’ mission to improve the world,” said Peter Dolan, chair of the Board of Trustees and chair of the presidential search committee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He will take up the presidency of the university on July 1 next year. Mr. Kumar said his key focus area is on how to make the Tufts experience available to more people, and how to make sure the experience is even better.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore / education

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US