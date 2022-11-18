IISc alumnus named next president of Tufts University

November 18, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Science and Mangalore University has been named the next president of Tufts University. Sunil Kumar, an Indian-origin academician, is the first person of colour to lead Tufts University.

Mr. Kumar’s father was a police officer. He was born and raised in India, graduating in 1990 with a degree in engineering from Mangalore University. He received a master’s degree in 1992 in computer science and automation from IISc in Bengaluru. He is now provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Johns Hopkins University.

“Sunil Kumar brings to Tufts a lifelong commitment to excellence in higher education and an exceptionally strong record as a leader, teacher, and colleague. He will be an outstanding successor to President Monaco, who has strengthened Tufts in so many ways in the past 11 years. Sunil’s commitment to research and learning, along with civic engagement and innovation, will help bolster Tufts’ mission to improve the world,” said Peter Dolan, chair of the Board of Trustees and chair of the presidential search committee.

He will take up the presidency of the university on July 1 next year. Mr. Kumar said his key focus area is on how to make the Tufts experience available to more people, and how to make sure the experience is even better.