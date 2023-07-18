ADVERTISEMENT

IIMB top in the country under QS Global Executive MBA Rankings 2023

July 18, 2023 02:38 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The two-year MBA for working professionals — the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) — has secured the top rank in India in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global Executive MBA Rankings 2023. It has also been ranked 16 in the Pacific (APAC) region and number 43 globally in the seventh edition of the QS Executive MBA ranking.

IIMB achieved an overall score of 63.2 out of 100 points, with Employer reputation and Career outcomes as its strongest categories with an overall score of 81.2 and 78.3, respectively.

IIMB Director, Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan, said, “At IIMB, we aim to provide the best learning experience to our students and place a great emphasis on their holistic growth. Our focus has been towards developing leaders who can be enablers and changemakers of tomorrow. We are delighted with the QS EMBA Ranking, which acknowledges our efforts in the career acceleration of our students in this programme.”

